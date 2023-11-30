Major focus on methane reduction at COP28, says John Kerry
The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said that cutting methane emissions is the ‘easiest, quickest and cheapest way to start making gains against global warming’.
Dubai: Nations will come together to advance the global climate response and stem the crisis through strengthened action at the UN Climate Change Conference 2023 or COP28, which starts today, said the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. “This year we’ll be adding a very important contribution with respect to methane, which will involve both oil and gas companies as well as countries," Kerry said at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.