Professor Ian Kelleher, from the UCD School of Medicine, led the international study that was conducted in collaboration with the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, and the results were published in the journal World Psychiatry. Professor Kelleher informed that the findings point to the possibility of earlier intervention and even prevention (THL), “schizophrenia and bipolar illness generally manifest in early adulthood and can be extremely harmful to both the affected people and their families. Our data demonstrate that half of those who experience these disorders sought help from CAMHS at some point during their childhood, usually years before experiencing schizophrenia or bipolar disorder."