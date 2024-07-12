The US civil aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has launched a probe after two planes from major commercial airlines nearly collided mid-air at New York’s Syracuse Hancock International Airport this week. The planes were within just 725 feet of each other.

The dash camera of the North Syracuse Police Department’s patrol car captured the nerve-wracking video on July 8.

According to CBS News, the near mid-air collision stemmed from an apparent ATC error that cleared one plane to depart from the Syracuse airport while clearing the other to land on the same runway.

The report said the ATC initially cleared the PSA Airlines Flight AA5511 to land on runway 28 and moments later gave the green light to Endeavor Air’s Flight DL5421 to depart from the same runway.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the planes were within just 700 feet of each other. According to Delta Airlines, which operates Endeavor Air, 76 passengers were onboard Flight DL5421, while the PSA Airlines flight had 75 passengers onboard.

The harrowing video shows one plane descending while the other climbs up. Both planes appeared to be on a collision course, though the aircrafts avoided the mid-air collision. The error appears to have been caught first by the American Airlines pilot, and it veered to the side, so it was no longer on the same path as Endeavor Air.

According to CNN, the FAA has launched an investigation into the incident but has not classified it as a “near collision."

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines has said it is working with “aviation authorities as we always do in our shared commitment to safety above all else."

According to an FAA spokesperson, "an air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway."

The US civil aviation regulator will focus on how such a critical mistake occurred and ensure enhanced safety protocols moving forward, said the spokesperson.

