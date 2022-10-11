Major setback, AstraZeneca's nasal spray Covid vaccine fails in early trial

Covid-19: The University of Oxford, in an official statement, said that the antibody response in the respiratory mucous membranes was seen in only a minority of participants in the trial, which was in the first of usually three phases of clinical testing.