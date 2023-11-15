Major setback for Rishi Sunak govt as UK Supreme Court rejects Rwanda migration plan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces major setback as Supreme Court deems government plan to send migrants to Rwanda unlawful. A five-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling and cited risk to asylum seekers' rights under international law.
The Rishi Sunak-led government suffered a fresh blow on Wednesday as the UK Supreme Court rejected plans to send migrants to Rwanda. A five-judge panel said asylum-seekers would be “at real risk of ill-treatment" after their relocation. The development comes mere hours after former Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused the PM of having no “Plan B" if the government lost the Supreme Court case.