Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russian and North Korean forces suffered substantial losses during intense fighting in the Kursk region, a southern part of Russia near the Ukrainian border. During his nightly video address on January 4, Zelensky shared information from Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, who reported that the recent battles near the village of Makhnovka resulted in the loss of up to a battalion of Russian paratroopers and North Korean infantry troops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battle near Makhnovka Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the significant losses in the village of Makhnovka, located close to the Ukrainian border. He stated, "In battles yesterday and today near a single village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops."

A battalion typically comprises several hundred soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zelenskyy referred to these losses as “significant," but did not provide additional details on the outcome of the battles.

Ongoing fighting in Kursk region Reports from both Ukrainian and Russian sources indicate that heavy fighting continues in the Kursk region. Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that Ukraine had launched a new attack in the area, which Russia has been attempting to defend for several months. Ukraine had made a surprise incursion into this western Russian territory in early August 2024, managing to hold onto some of it, which could be used as leverage in potential peace talks.

North Korean support for Russian forces According to Ukrainian and Western assessments, North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russian forces in the Kursk region, with some reports estimating their numbers to be around 11,000. However, Russia has not publicly confirmed or denied the presence of North Korean forces in the area. The involvement of North Korean infantry soldiers marks a new phase of external support for Russia, complicating the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia’s military strategy Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual phone-in last month, expressed confidence that Russia would eventually drive Ukrainian forces out of Kursk but refrained from providing a timeline for when this would happen, Reuters reported.

The control of Kursk is of strategic importance to both sides, with Ukraine holding onto key territory that could provide valuable leverage in any peace negotiations.

Implications for peace talks Ukraine’s continued success in retaining a portion of Russian territory in Kursk reportedly strengthens its bargaining position as both countries prepare for potential peace talks. This unexpected success could be a significant factor in influencing the direction of negotiations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}