Major setback for Trump as Judge rules ex-US President and sons committed 'fraud' by inflating asset values
Judge rules that Donald Trump and his sons committed fraud by inflating the value of Trump Organization assets.
In a setback for the former US President ahead of a trial in the civil case, Donald Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years, said New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday.