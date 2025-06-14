Major setback to Israel as Iranian missiles breach Iron Dome in Tel Aviv: Watch videos

Israel’s sophisticated air defence system faced a major test on Friday night as Iran fired ballistic missiles toward the country, with some reportedly striking areas in Tel Aviv.

According to the Israeli military, most of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted, though a few did hit buildings, causing limited damage. Iron Dome system, developed by Israel with U.S. backing, specialises in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade – including thousands of interceptions during the current war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israel says it has a success rate of over 90%.

Here's how Iranian missiles penetrated Israel's Iron Dome.

Israel’s continued strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities killed 78 people and injured more than 320 on Friday, according to Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations. While the attacks targeted generals and scientists, the ambassador told the U.N. Security Council that “the overwhelming majority” of those killed were civilians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to halt their attacks on one another, while calling for diplomacy.

“Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” Guterres wrote on X on Saturday.

Over the years, Israel has built an advanced defence system designed to detect incoming threats and respond only if they pose a danger to populated areas or critical military and civilian sites. Though Israeli officials acknowledge the system isn’t foolproof, they credit it with averting major destruction and saving numerous lives.