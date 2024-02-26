Majority of WTO members reject China-backed investment facilitation plan
This vindicates the stand of India and South Africa against any such move that is not on the table at WTO negotiations, as the 13th ministerial conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi.
New Delhi: A majority of World Trade Organization (WTO) members rejected the China-backed group's proposal on investment facilitation for development, saying it could only be done by consensus, some non-government advocacy groups have said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message