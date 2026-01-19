‘Make America Go Away’ hats emerge as symbol of Danish and Greenlandic resistance to Trump’s Greenland ambitions

Red baseball caps parodying US President Donald Trump’s iconic MAGA hats have emerged as a symbol of defiance in Denmark and Greenland amid Trump’s renewed threats to seize the Arctic territory.

The caps read “Make America Go Away,” a twist on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, and have gained traction on social media and at public protests, including a weekend rally held in Copenhagen.

Protests target Greenland rhetoric European governments have rallied behind Denmark. and, protesters, however, have been more blunt in their criticism.

Advertisement

“I want to show my support to Greenland and also show that I don’t like the president of the United States,” AP quoted a 76-year-old Copenhagen resident Lars Hermansen, who wore one of the spoof caps at Saturday’s protest, as saying.

Hat creator says demand has surged The mock hats were created by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, who said early batches sold poorly last year before interest surged following heightened rhetoric from the Trump administration over Greenland.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” said Tonnesen, 58. “So I said, OK, what can I do? Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

Advertisement

Tonnesen said demand jumped from a trickle to selling out within a single weekend, prompting him to order “several thousand” more caps.

Wordplay and protest symbolism The original version of the hat featured the slogan “Nu det NUUK!” — a play on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok,” meaning “Now it’s enough,” substituting Nuuk, Greenland’s small capital.

At Saturday’s demonstration outside Copenhagen City Hall, protesters waved Danish and Greenlandic flags and held handmade signs mocking US claims over Greenland.

“No Means No,” read one sign.

Protester Kristian Boye, 49, said the rally struck a lighthearted tone while addressing a serious issue.

“I’m here to support the Greenlanders, who are going through a very hard time right now,” Boye said. “They are being threatened with having their country invaded. I think it’s totally unacceptable.”

Advertisement