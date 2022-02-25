"In Obolon, the enemy DRG. We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!" read one of the Twitter posts by the Defence ministry of Ukraine amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major military offensive and ground troops crossed into the country from several directions on Thursday, with explosions heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Russia intensified its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Friday after discharging repeated airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that has shaken the world and has the potential to damage the post Cold-War security order .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over its invasion as the attack by Russia on Ukraine has been going on for almost 30 hours, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.

"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky tweeted after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

According to latest data at least 137 people have been killed and 316 injured, Zelenskyy said after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, attacking key cities and taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The defence ministry has been tweeting key updates on the war on its Twitter handle. Some include instructions for its citizens. One of the tweets asked peaceful citizen to stay home and inform about any movement of equipment near them. The tweet also asked citizen to make Molotov cocktails to neutralize the occupier, in her Russia.

A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device typically consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and with a means of ignition. This is also been known as petrol bomb, gasoline bomb, bottle bomb. Molotov cocktails has been a popular picture during war, used by masses to slow down the armed forces.

|#+|

Tweets from the Ukrainian government has been shared far and wide as the world stands with Ukraine and pleads Russia to avoid war. the hashtag #stoprussia has been trending in Ukraine.

❗️увага



На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.

Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!

Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!

Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

The Defence Ministry in Ukraine is also sharing other instructions for its citizen which include not filming or taking a video of the Ukrainian army and their movement. They also asked the citizen to not publish the movement of the Ukrainian military and their location on social networks.

“Warning! It is important! Do not photograph or videotape the movement of military and military equipment! Do not publish the movement of the Ukrainian military and their location on social networks. Instead, report suspicious items or objects immediately!" the tweet read.

Увага! Це важливо!

Не фотографуйте та не знімайте на відео переміщення військових та техніки ЗСУ!

Не публікуйте у соціальних мережах рух українських військових і місця їх розташування.

Натомість негайно інформуйте про підозрілих осіб чи предмети!#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/eNFaiGZPVr — Національна Поліція (@NPU_GOV_UA) February 25, 2022

Another informational tweet by the government of Ukraine read that the cyber police have created a bot to report detected signs that the occupiers (Russians) leave on the roads. They also said that Ukrainian can take a picture of those points and these bots will immediately capture the location on Google maps.

“Cyberpolice has created a special bot to report detected signs that the occupiers leave on the roads. You can take pictures of points and they will get to a single database on Google Maps @ukraine_avanger_bot" , read the tweet.

❗️❗️❗️ТЕРМІНОВО❗️❗️❗️



Кіберполіція створила спеціальний бот для повідомлень про виявлені мітки, які окупанти лишають на дорогах.



Можна сфотографувати точки і вони потраплять до єдиної бази на Google Maps

👉 @ukraine_avanger_bot#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/bMO5p54fWf — Національна Поліція (@NPU_GOV_UA) February 25, 2022

In the latest development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, but only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.

He also said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

the world leaders have been imposing sanctions on Russia in order to create pressure on the country to withdraw its attack on Ukraine. However, on Friday, the Kremlin said that Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

