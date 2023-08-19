Make road trips to 150 countries with THIS document. How to apply in India

Make road trips to 150 countries with THIS document. How to apply in India1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
International Driver's Permit (IDP) is a necessary document for global driving, recognized in over 150 countries.
If you wish to become a globe tottering driver, International Driver's Permit (IDP) is a vital tool that you must always carry. Recognized in over 150 signatory countries, the IDP is widely accepted as a valid document.
Backed by the United Nations, this official document offers a multilingual translation of your native driver's license, facilitating global road ventures. The IDP confirms license validity and breaks down particulars in languages like English, French, Spanish, and more, aiding foreign authorities' understanding. Crucial in emergencies, it ensures swift verification. This broad linguistic scope enables authorities in various countries to comprehend the driver's license, thereby proving the individual's credentials, an Economic Times article cited.
However, its recognition varies by country.
An IDP remains valid for a year from its issuance date or until the original driving license expires, depending on whichever comes first.
Currently, an Indian-issued IDP is valid for one year without the option for renewal. Individuals who have been issued a driver's license within three months before applying for an IDP might need to undergo a second driving test.
(With inputs from Economic Times)