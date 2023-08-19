Make road trips to 150 countries with THIS document. How to apply in India

International Driver's Permit (IDP) is a necessary document for global driving, recognized in over 150 countries.

If you wish to become a globe tottering driver, International Driver's Permit (IDP) is a vital tool that you must always carry. Recognized in over 150 signatory countries, the IDP is widely accepted as a valid document.

Backed by the United Nations, this official document offers a multilingual translation of your native driver's license, facilitating global road ventures. The IDP confirms license validity and breaks down particulars in languages like English, French, Spanish, and more, aiding foreign authorities' understanding. Crucial in emergencies, it ensures swift verification. This broad linguistic scope enables authorities in various countries to comprehend the driver's license, thereby proving the individual's credentials, an Economic Times article cited.

However, its recognition varies by country.

An IDP remains valid for a year from its issuance date or until the original driving license expires, depending on whichever comes first.

How to apply for IDP in India The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or the respective Regional Transport Office (RTO) websites can provide a lot of information regarding IDP.

On the website, you will find all the required forms. Complete the necessary forms, including Form 4A (a certificate attesting to the individual's competence in driving) and Form 1A (a medical fitness form).

You need to provide documents like driving license information, proof of residence, and identification.

Next you will also have to pass the IDP driving test.

In case you pass the test, you will have to pay the fees which is currently Rs. 1,000

After completing this, you are likely to receive IDP within four to five days. Currently, an Indian-issued IDP is valid for one year without the option for renewal. Individuals who have been issued a driver's license within three months before applying for an IDP might need to undergo a second driving test.

(With inputs from Economic Times)