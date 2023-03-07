The International Monetary Fund asked Pakistan to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding , the fund's resident representative said on Monday.

The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports, according to Reuters.

IMF has been negotiating with Islamabad since early last month to clear its ninth review which if approved by the board will issue $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement. That bailout ends at the close of this fiscal year, which concludes June 30.

Last week, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the external financing assurance was not one of the IMF's conditions for clearance of the funding.

"All IMF program reviews require firm and credible assurances that there is sufficient financing to ensure that the borrowing member's balance of payments is fully financed ... over the remainder of the program," the fund's Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters in an e-mailed response to questions.

Crisis-hit Pakistan has completed almost all other measures needed except for the external financing requirement. The country has increased policy interest rates, cut government expenses, etc.

Dar also said that the country is set to receive a $1.3 billion financing boost from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) in the coming days. The fund will be used to help shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves as the country faces challenging economic conditions.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Qatar amid economic crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on a two-day visit to Qatar which began on March 5 to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries. The conference was held from March 5-9. Shehbaz has been invited by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favor of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Apart from this, in Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

