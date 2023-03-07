‘Make sure balance of payment is fully financed’: IMF to Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Crisis-hit Pakistan has completed almost all other measures needed except for the external financing requirement. The country has increased policy interest rates, cut government expenses, etc.
The International Monetary Fund asked Pakistan to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding, the fund's resident representative said on Monday.
