With a valid Indian passport, you can travel visa-free to 24 countries, but by using a simple hack you can expand it to 48 countries. The trick is adding a US tourist or work visa to your passport.
With a valid Indian passport, you can travel visa-free to 24 countries, but by using a simple hack you can expand it to 48 countries. The trick is adding a US tourist or work visa to your passport.
This is known as "visa-free transit" or "transit visa." Some of the countries that can be visited with ease using this method include Malaysia, Argentina, Peru, Singapore, Albania, Cuba, Bahamas, and Egypt, according to travel coach Aakanksha Monga.
This is known as "visa-free transit" or "transit visa." Some of the countries that can be visited with ease using this method include Malaysia, Argentina, Peru, Singapore, Albania, Cuba, Bahamas, and Egypt, according to travel coach Aakanksha Monga.
And in case you do not have a US visa, just apply with an E-visa to travel to these destinations.
And in case you do not have a US visa, just apply with an E-visa to travel to these destinations.
It's important to note that visa regulations can change, so it's best to check with the embassy or consulate of the country you plan to visit before making any travel arrangements. Additionally, even if a visa is not required, travelers must still comply with the entry requirements of the country, such as having a valid passport, proof of onward travel, and sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.
It's important to note that visa regulations can change, so it's best to check with the embassy or consulate of the country you plan to visit before making any travel arrangements. Additionally, even if a visa is not required, travelers must still comply with the entry requirements of the country, such as having a valid passport, proof of onward travel, and sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.
How strong is an Indian passport?
Indian passport holders are ranked 69th, with visa-free access to only 24 countries. They need a visa on arrival for 48 countries and a visa for 126 other countries, as per the Passport Index 2022.
How strong is an Indian passport?
Indian passport holders are ranked 69th, with visa-free access to only 24 countries. They need a visa on arrival for 48 countries and a visa for 126 other countries, as per the Passport Index 2022.
It also cited, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the world's most powerful passport, enabling travelers to enter 180 countries without a visa, with 121 countries offering visa-free access and 59 countries offering visas on arrival. The UAE passport only requires a visa for 89 countries.
It also cited, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the world's most powerful passport, enabling travelers to enter 180 countries without a visa, with 121 countries offering visa-free access and 59 countries offering visas on arrival. The UAE passport only requires a visa for 89 countries.
Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Luxembourg, and South Korea share the second position with the ability to travel to 126 countries visa-free and requiring a visa on arrival for 47 countries. The United States passport is ranked third with visa-free access to 116 countries, followed by the United Kingdom at fourth place.
Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Luxembourg, and South Korea share the second position with the ability to travel to 126 countries visa-free and requiring a visa on arrival for 47 countries. The United States passport is ranked third with visa-free access to 116 countries, followed by the United Kingdom at fourth place.
The ranking also reveals that Afghanistan has the weakest passport, with only 38 countries allowing visa-free access. Pakistan passport holders can travel to only ten nations visa-free, while Syrian and Iraqi passport holders can travel to only eight countries without a visa.
The ranking also reveals that Afghanistan has the weakest passport, with only 38 countries allowing visa-free access. Pakistan passport holders can travel to only ten nations visa-free, while Syrian and Iraqi passport holders can travel to only eight countries without a visa.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.