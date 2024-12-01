A Bangladeshi journalist was heckled on Saturday night amid continued unrest over the arrest and imprisonment of a Hindu priest. The angry mob accused Munni Saha of spreading misinformation and "doing everything to make Bangladesh a part of India" as she travelled through the Kawran Bazaar area of Dhaka. The senior scribe is one of several media personnel charged with ‘crimes against humanity’ following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

“You are doing everything you can to make this country a part of India. The blood of students is on your hands. How can you be a citizen of this country and harm this country?” the mob can be heard asking her in a video of the incident.

Local media reports indicated that she was handed over to the police — after being rescued from the mob and suffering a panic attack. She is wanted in a case linked to the death of a student during the anti-reservation protests that culminated in a change of government.

The development came amid continued unrest over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The former ISKON priest was sent to jail earlier this week without bail — sparking protests in Dhaka and Chittagong. At least one person was killed and several others were injured as his supporters clashed with the police.

A court in Bangladesh has now set December 3 as the date for his bail hearing. A Chattogram court official said that the date for the hearing had already been set but the announcement was delayed due to a boycott and work abstention by lawyers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile the Kolkata branch of ISKON alleged on Saturday that Bangladeshi authorities had now arrested two more monks as well as the secretary of Das.

“On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested,” ISKON Kolkata VP Radha Raman said in a self-made video.