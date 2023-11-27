Making travel plans for holiday season? THESE countries lift visa requirements for Indian tourists
Tourists from India and China can enter Malaysia without a visa and stay for up to 30 days, subject to security screening.
Ahead of the Christmas vacation, several Asian countries have recently announced that they are implementing visa-free entry for visitors from India and other countries. So, if you are still in the process of making travel plans for the holiday season, here are three destinations you can visit.