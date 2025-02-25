MH370: The case of ‘missing’ Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has rekindled hope eleven years after the tragic disappearance, as a fresh search operation has been launched with maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity. Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke confirmed the development on Friday.

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has never been found. The official search ended in 2017.

Ocean Infinity's First Attempt to locate MH 370 in 2018

(FILES) A member of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue looks over horizon during a search in the Andaman Sea around the northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island for the missing Malaysian Airlines MH370 plane on March 17, 2014. A fresh search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been launched more than a decade after the plane went missing in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries, with maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity resuming the hunt for the missing plane, according to Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke on February 25, 2025.

In December 2024, Loke had said the new search would be on the same “no find, no fee” principle as Ocean Infinity's previous search, with the government only paying out if it finds the aircraft.

The earlier contract was for 18 months and Malaysia would pay $70 million to Ocean Infinity if the MH370 was found. Ocean Infinity based in Britain and the United States, carried out an unsuccessful hunt in 2018.

Ocean Infinity's first efforts followed a massive Australia-led search for MH370 that lasted three years before it was suspended in January 2017.

The Australia-led search covered 120,000 square kilometres (46,300 square miles) in the Indian Ocean but found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

In December 2024, Malaysia Transport Minister said a new 15,000 square kilometre (5,800 square mile) area of the southern Indian Ocean would be scoured by Ocean Infinity.

A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the MH370 plane was changed manually.

‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’ on Netflix

(FILES) This picture taken on March 20, 2014 shows a woman sitting before a board filled with prayers and messages written by relatives to the missing passengers of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in the meeting room of Lido hotel where relatives are staying in Beijing. Malaysia's cabinet has agreed to a proposal to launch a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously 10 years ago, the transport minister said on December 20, 2024.

“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” is a British docuseries released on Netflix. The docuseries explores the enduring mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

The series brings together family members, scientists, and investigative journalists to examine the unresolved questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.

