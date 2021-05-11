2 min read.Updated: 11 May 2021, 08:10 AM ISTReuters
'Malaysia is facing a third wave of Covid-19 that could trigger a national crisis,' Muhyiddin said in a statement, adding that the lockdown measures will continue until June 7
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system.
The new measures come just ahead of this week's Eid al-Fitr festival, meaning that millions of Malaysians will have to forgo for a second year the tradition of returning to hometowns at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Malaysia is under a state of emergency, which was declared by Muhyiddin in January to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As well as the disruption of travel and to social lives, the repeated lockdowns have become a threat to the livelihoods of many in Malaysia.
Ramadan would normally have meant brisk business for restaurants and food bazaars preparing meals for millions of Muslims who break fast after sundown. About 60% of Malaysia's population of 32 million are Muslim.
"I work in the food industry. One moment it's open, one moment it's closed," said Mohd Rezuan, speaking during a break from his work at a restaurant in a normally busy suburb of Kuala Lumpur, now unnaturally quiet.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!