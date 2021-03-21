OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Malaysia expels North Korean diplomats after Pyongyang ends ties

Malaysia expels North Korean diplomats after Pyongyang ends ties

Kuala Lumpur: Kim Yu Song, center, a counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, reads out a statement outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Malaysia on Friday ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of a diplomatic spat over Malaysia's move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States on money laundering charges.AP/PTI(AP03_21_2021_000012A) (AP)
Kuala Lumpur: Kim Yu Song, center, a counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, reads out a statement outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Malaysia on Friday ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of a diplomatic spat over Malaysia's move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States on money laundering charges.AP/PTI(AP03_21_2021_000012A) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2021, 05:12 PM IST Bloomberg

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia resorted to the action in response to North Korea’s 'unilateral and utterly irresponsible decision to sever diplomatic ties,' according to a statement

Malaysia said it has expelled all North Korean diplomats in the capital Kuala Lumpur following Pyongyang’s decision on Friday to end ties with it.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia resorted to the action in response to North Korea’s “unilateral and utterly irresponsible decision to sever diplomatic ties," according to a statement on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Pyongyang said it was ending relations after a Malaysian court ruled that a North Korean businessman could be extradited to the U.S to face money laundering charges there. Malaysia, in response, announced it will shut North Korea’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the operations of which were suspended since 2017 following the assassination Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system, and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order," Hishammuddin said.

North Korea and Malaysia has had ties since 1973, but the relationship soured following the murder of Kim Jong Nam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout