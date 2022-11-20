Malaysia headed for a hung parliament, all 3 coalitions shy of majority

After none of the three major coalitions won enough seats to form a majority, Malaysia is headed for its first-ever hung parliament, causing political unrest in an economy that is only just beginning to recover

Malaysia is heading for its first-ever hung parliament after none of the three major coalitions won enough seats to form a majority, fueling political uncertainty in an economy on a fragile rebound.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said his Pakatan Harapan alliance has spoken to other members of parliament from outside his coalition and has more than 111 seats, sufficient to form the next government.

Ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin of the Perikatan Nasional coalition said he will be speaking to parties in Borneo to try to get a majority, adding his alliance won't work with Pakatan Harapan.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's coalition lost significant ground to Perikatan Nasional in the Malay heartland states.

