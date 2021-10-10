1 min read.Updated: 10 Oct 2021, 05:45 PM ISTMei Mei Chu, Reuters
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission
Listen to this article
KUALA LUMPUR :
Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90% of its adult population.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission.