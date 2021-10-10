Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90% of its adult population.
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90% of its adult population.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission.
The new rules take effect on Monday.
The new rules take effect on Monday.
The government is preparing to shift into an endemic COVID-19 phase where it will not impose wide lockdowns again if cases rise, Ismail Sabri told a news conference.
The government is preparing to shift into an endemic COVID-19 phase where it will not impose wide lockdowns again if cases rise, Ismail Sabri told a news conference.
"We have to train ourselves to live with COVID, because COVID may not be eliminated fully," he said.
"We have to train ourselves to live with COVID, because COVID may not be eliminated fully," he said.
Nearly 65% of the country's 32 million population, including those aged 12 to 17, were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
Nearly 65% of the country's 32 million population, including those aged 12 to 17, were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 27,265 deaths from COVID-19.
The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 27,265 deaths from COVID-19.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!