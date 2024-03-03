Malaysia may renew hunt for missing flight MH370, 10 years after its disappearance
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Texas-based Ocean Infinity has proposed another ‘no find, no fee’ basis to scour the sea beds, expanding from the site where it first searched in 2018
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a US technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
