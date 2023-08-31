Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Hari Merdeka

On the occasion of the 66th Malaysia National Day, Google Doodle celebrated Hari Merdeka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Google Doodle, On this day in 1957, Malaysia's predecessor, the Federation of Malaya, declared independence and became free from British colonial rule. Over 20,000 people gathered to hear the national anthem and watch government officials raise the Malayan flag.

The first Prime Minister shouted “Merdeka" seven times, which means “free" in Malay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the public holiday falls on the 31st of August, but Merdeka celebrations are seen throughout the whole month and extend to Malaysia Day on September 16th.

The Google Doodle's description highlighted that the festivities commence at Merdeka Square, where participants of the parade assemble in ornately adorned vehicles and traditional attire. The event showcases diverse cultural performances representative of the nation's various origins, accompanied by the singing of patriotic songs like "Tanggal 31" and "Satu Malaysia." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Simultaneously, photography exhibitions, singing competitions, and athletic events occur, while schoolchildren engage in performances. The surroundings are adorned with patriotic embellishments and Malaysia's flag, akin to the one depicted in today's Google Doodle, embellishes government buildings, residences, and vehicles.

The depicted Google Doodle showcases the Malaysian flag, embellished with vibrant flowers, fluttering in front of the Malaysian cityscape. This imagery symbolizes Malaysia's multifaceted diversity, cohesive unity, and cherished freedom.