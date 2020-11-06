Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Malaysia plans extra $4.8 billion for special COVID-19 fund
Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul holds a bag containing the 2021 budget outside Finance Ministry building

Malaysia plans extra $4.8 billion for special COVID-19 fund

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Reuters

  • The move will increase the size of the COVID-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit to fund aid packages
  • The budget is the first by the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took over in March just as the pandemic took hold

Malaysia's government plans to add a further 20 billion ringgit ($4.84 billion) to a new fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.

Malaysia's government plans to add a further 20 billion ringgit ($4.84 billion) to a new fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.

The move will increase the size of the COVID-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit to fund aid packages, the needs of frontline workers, and the procurement of vaccines, Tengku Zafrul said as he presented the 2021 budget.

The move will increase the size of the COVID-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit to fund aid packages, the needs of frontline workers, and the procurement of vaccines, Tengku Zafrul said as he presented the 2021 budget.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The budget is the first by the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took over in March just as the pandemic took hold.

The premier also faces the challenge of securing enough support for the budget when it comes up for a vote in parliament on Nov. 25, amid a leadership challenge and cracks in his ruling coalition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.