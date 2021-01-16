OPEN APP
Malaysia reports 4,029 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at a drive-thru testing center for Covid-19 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Malaysia, which yesterday suspended democracy for the first time in half a century to fight the pandemic, placed most of the country under some form of lockdown for two weeks as it intensifies efforts to quell the surge in coronavirus infections. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Malaysia reports 4,029 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 06:15 PM IST ANI

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 4,021 are local transmissions

Malaysia reported 4,029 new Covid-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 155,095, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 4,021 are local transmissions.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 594.

Some 2,148 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 117,375, or 75.7 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 37,126 active cases, 205 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.



