Malaysia reports 4,029 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike

Malaysia reports 4,029 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 06:15 PM IST
Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 4,021 are local transmissions
Malaysia reported 4,029 new Covid-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 155,095, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 4,021 are local transmissions.
COVID-19 vaccination Day 1: 'Tremendous relief', says health minister1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Covid-19: Russia to resume air travel with India, 3 other countries from 27 Jan1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
PM Modi announces ₹1,000 crore seed fund to support start-ups1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
Ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsals, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory. Details here2 min read . 06:50 PM IST
Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 594.
Some 2,148 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 117,375, or 75.7 per cent of all cases.
Of the remaining 37,126 active cases, 205 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.