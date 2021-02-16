Subscribe
Home >News >World >Malaysia secures Covid-19 shots to cover 110% of population
Foreign workers wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease outside a clinic in Kajang

Malaysia secures Covid-19 shots to cover 110% of population

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The government is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V shots in Malaysia as it seeks to boost the number of doses that can be administered in the country
  • Malaysia has signed an agreement with Pfizer for a total of 32 million doses, enough to cover 50% of the population

Malaysia has secured access to enough coronavirus vaccines for its entire population, as the Southeast Asian nation prepares to roll out its inoculation program by the end of this month.

The country is set to receive 66.7 million doses through the Covax Facility and five producers, subject to approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, according to the immunization program launched by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

“The government’s strategy is to ensure as many residents in Malaysia as possible receive the vaccine, in order to save lives in the shortest time possible," he said in a handbook detailing the program. Muhyiddin would be among the first recipient of the shot on Feb. 26, along with the front-liners, he added at the televised launch.

The government is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V shots in Malaysia as it seeks to boost the number of doses that can be administered in the country, according to the handbook. So far, the government has provided conditional approval to just Pfizer-BioNtech for its vaccine.

Malaysia has signed an agreement with Pfizer for a total of 32 million doses, enough to cover 50% of the population, according to the government. The nation is also in line to get 12.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc. vaccine, 12 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine, 6.4 million shots of Sputnik V and 3.5 million doses from CanSinoBio.

“Once these vaccination efforts are completed, hopefully the economy will recover and people’s lives will improve, even as we take careful steps to prevent the pandemic from reoccurring," Muhyiddin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

