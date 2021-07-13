Malaysia shuts Covid vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

It has ramped up its jab drive by opening mass vaccination sites, and about 11 percent of the population are so far fully vaccinated while almost 25 percent have received a first dose.
But a vaccination centre in hard-hit Selangor state was forced to close after 204 staff and volunteers out of 453 there tested positive, said Khairy Jamaluddin, minister in charge of the inoculation drive.
Those infected had low "viral loads" and none had serious symptoms, possibly because most workers at the site in Shah Alam city had been vaccinated, he said.
Four hundred of the workers there had been inoculated, he added, but he did not say which vaccine they had been given. Malaysia is using the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac jabs in its rollout.
"This is the first time we've had to shut down a (vaccination centre) because of positive cases, but we acted fast," Khairy said, adding it would not hamper the overall programme.
The centre's closure led to thousands of appointments being rescheduled, but it will re-open Wednesday after sanitisation, with new staff.