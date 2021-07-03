OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Malaysia to ease coronavirus lockdowns in five states next week

Malaysia will relax coronavirus lockdowns next week in five states that have met the government's indicators for lifting curbs, the security minister said on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to rein in a surge of COVID-19 infections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government will gradually open up the economy and social activities in four phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates, and the capacity of the healthcare system.

Curbs are to be partially lifted in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu on Monday as they have achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of lockdown, the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.

His comments came as stricter measures took effect on Saturday in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and the neighbouring state of Selangor, which are among Malaysia's worst-hit regions.

Saturday's 6,658 new cases take Malaysia's tally of infections to 772,607, while its death toll stands at 5,327. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The Southeast Asian nation has close to 2 million foreign workers, and rights groups say there are millions more who are undocumented. (AFP)

US to downgrade Malaysia to worst tier in trafficking report: Source

3 min read . 01 Jul 2021
The UN also underlined the need to devise gender-responsive policies (Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)

Covid-19 pushed 119-124 million people into extreme poverty: UN

2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout