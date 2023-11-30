Citizens of China and India will be granted visa-free entry to Malaysia for a duration of up to 30 days from December 1, as announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a speech at the People's Justice Party congress on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visa exemptions, confirmed by Malaysia's Home Affairs Ministry in a statement on Monday, will be in effect until December 31, 2024.

As reported by PTI, China and India represent Malaysia's fourth and fifth-largest tourist markets. Government data indicates that between January and June of this year, Malaysia welcomed a total of 9.16 million tourists. Of these, 498,540 were from China, and 283,885 were from India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This contrasts with the figures from the same period in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, when Malaysia received 1.5 million tourists from China and 354,486 from India.

Recently, China revealed plans to implement visa-free entry for citizens of Malaysia and several European countries starting next month. Similarly, Thailand, a neighbouring country heavily dependent on the tourism sector, has also adopted measures such as exempting Chinese and Indian nationals, among others, from visa requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the issuance of free visas to individuals from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand as a pilot project until March 31, 2024.

“Cabinet approves issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March," posted Sabry on X earlier.

Starting from November 1, Thailand has initiated a 30-day visa-free entry program for visitors from India and Taiwan. This policy will be in effect until May 10, 2024.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavision stated that this decision was made to facilitate travel for citizens of India and Taiwan, as these nationals have shown a keen interest in visiting Thailand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

