‘Malaysia will not…’: What PM Anwar Ibrahim said on extradition of Zakir Naik

During his India visit, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim addresses Zakir Naik's extradition, emphasizing Malaysia's stance against terrorism if evidence is shown. Naik, accused of spreading hate, remains in Malaysia due to his permanent residency status.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's prime minister, during a news conference with Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, not pictured, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Anwar is visiting India
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s prime minister, during a news conference with Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, not pictured, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Anwar is visiting India (Bloomberg)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has visited India to ink key pacts aimed to elevate India and Malaysia's ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. On Tuesday, while addressing a press conference, PM Ibrahim also noted that if Malaysia received ‘evidence’, they would not ‘condone’ terrorism. The PM was answering with context to extradition of Zaki Naik.

"If evidence submitted in favour of Zakir Naik....we will not condone terrorism," the PM said in response to a question about extradition.

Zakir Naik has been accused of preaching Islamic extremism, spreading hate, and terrorism in India. He skipped the country and landed in Malaysia in 2016.

Answering a question by reporters, Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said that they are open to any ideas and id evidence is submitted against Zakir Naik, they would not condone terrorism.

“But one had to produce a compelling case to support”, PM Ibrahim added while answering questions related to India's long-pending extradition request of Zakir Naik.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.

Malaysia has stated that it will not deport Islamic preacher Zakir Naik unless he violates Malaysian laws, as he holds permanent residency status in the country.

Naik and his organization, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), were initially banned in India in 2016 due to allegations of inciting hatred and fostering hostility between Muslims and other religious groups.

In March 2022, the Indian Home Ministry declared the IRF an unlawful association and imposed a five-year ban, citing Naik's controversial remarks that allegedly praised known terrorists.

Zakir Naik has inspired Muslim youth and terrorists in India and abroad to execute terrorist crimes,” the MHA notification said.

“These activities constitute a form of symbolic yet manifested invasion through the deliberate perpetuation of hate in the community done by IRF and its office bearers. Therefore, the aforesaid material shows that there exists sufficient cause to hold IRF an unlawful association,” the notification further added.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 09:47 PM IST
World'Malaysia will not…': What PM Anwar Ibrahim said on extradition of Zakir Naik

