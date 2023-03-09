Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrested, faces graft charges

The anti-graft agency said Muhyiddin, 75, will face several charges Friday related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects awarded under his 17-month rule. It said Muhyiddin was detained shortly after he arrived at the agency for the second time in three weeks to answer questions about an economic stimulus program for ethnic Malay contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

