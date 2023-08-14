In a story that is truly captivating the world, a Malaysian woman gave up a $300 million ( ₹2,484 crore) inheritance and chose to be with her lover. The modern-day love story has impressed the world showcasing the power of love over material wealth. Angeline Francis hails from one of Malaysia's most affluent and prominent families. Her father Khoo Kay Peng, who is a well-recognized business tycoon in Malaysia asked her to choose between her inheritance or her lover, and the choice seems to be easy for Angeline Francis.

She met Jedidiah Francis during her years at Oxford University and the couple have revealed that their love story is nothing short of extraordinary. Angeline Francis's father expressed unhappiness with their relationship citing the disparity in their financial situations.

When the couple asserted their love and expressed the will to stay together, Khoo Kay Peng issued an ultimatum- to either renounce her inheritance rights or end the relationship with Jedidiah Francis. Angeline Francis chose her love and left her family's rich legacy behind.

She chose to carve out independence from her parents with the love of her life, but later during the divorce proceedings of her father and mother, she was summoned. Angeline Francis testified in court about the sacrifices of her mother and how hard her father worked to give his family financial security.

Classic tale of love

The story has sparked discussions about societal pressures, materialism, and the nature of love itself. This extraordinary act of choosing love over a massive inheritance has drawn comparisons to classic tales of romance and sacrifice, resonating with people's innate desire for genuine connections in an increasingly materialistic world.

Angeline Francis and Jedidiah Francis's love story has crossed geographical boundaries and inspired people to prioritize the right things in life. As the story continues to unfold, the heiress's decision serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and the lengths people are willing to go for its sake.