Malaysian woman gives up 2,484 crore inheritance to marry her lover

In a story that is truly captivating the world, a Malaysian woman gave up a $300 million ( ₹2,484 crore) inheritance and chose to be with her lover. The modern-day love story has impressed the world showcasing the power of love over material wealth. Angeline Francis hails from one of Malaysia's most affluent and prominent families. Her father Khoo Kay Peng, who is a well-recognized business tycoon in Malaysia asked her to choose between her inheritance or her lover, and the choice seems to be easy for Angeline Francis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}