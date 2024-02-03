Maldives alleges India coast guard activity in its territory, seeks clarification: ‘… against all international laws’
India and Maldives engage in row over Indian coast guard personnel boarding Maldivian fishing vessels without consultation.
Amid the ongoing row between India and Maldives, the latter accused Indian coast guard personnel were recently spotted on three Maldivian fishing vessels and sought why they boarded the vessels without consultation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message