Maldives bans Israeli passport holders as President Muizzu launches fundraising campaign for Palestine
President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has announced a ban on individuals holding Israeli passports. The decision comes amid heightened political pressure and ongoing conflict in Gaza, signalling a strong stance by the Maldivian government in solidarity with Palestine.
Maldives has resolved to impose a ban on people bearing Israeli passports, the office of the president of the island nation, Mohamed Muizzu, said, according to Hindustan Times.