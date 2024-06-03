Maldives has resolved to impose a ban on people bearing Israeli passports, the office of the president of the island nation, Mohamed Muizzu, said, according to Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement did not provide specifics regarding the implementation date of the new law.

In a related move, Muizzu launched a national fundraising campaign called “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision follows increasing pressure from the opposition and the government's allies to prohibit Israelis from entering the Maldives in protest against the ongoing war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, as per HT.

The Maldives had lifted a previous ban on Israeli citizens in the early 1990s and restored diplomatic relations in 2010. However, AFP reported that efforts to normalize relations ceased after former president Mohamed Nasheed's ousting in 2012.

Israel warns its citizens In response, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised its citizens against travelling to the Maldives and recommended those currently in the country consider leaving. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help," the ministry said, according to AFP.

Impact of Gaza War The Gaza conflict has led to at least 36,439 killings, primarily civilians, by Israeli Defence Forces.

Decline in Israeli tourism Tourism, a cornerstone of the Maldivian economy, has seen a significant decline in Israeli visitors, with an 88 per cent drop in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

