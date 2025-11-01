Maldives enforces nationwide tobacco ban for people born in 2007 and after

The Maldives has enforced a nationwide ban on tobacco for those born in or after 2007 from Saturday, November 1. The Maldives is the only nation to have implemented a generational ban on tobacco.

“Individuals born on or after 1 January 2007 are banned from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products in the Maldives,” the official Health Ministry notification read.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits are driving serious health problems in the Maldives, said the Health Ministry, stressing the need for prevention, public awareness, and systemic support to improve outcomes and cut healthcare costs.

About the ban The order stated that if there is any doubt about a person's age, tobacco products can only be sold after age verification has been completed. “The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale.”

The measure also applies to visitors to the nation, which comprises 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.

President Mohamed Muizzu's office had introduced the legislation in a Cabinet meeting on April 13, saying that unhealthy habits in society can be eradicated through collective effort.

The Maldives raised the legal age for smoking from 18 to 21 in November and banned the importation of e-cigarettes and vaping devices, a policy that also applies to tourists.

The importation of vapes and e-cigarettes into the Maldives has also been banned since November 15 of last year.

The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.

Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).