The government of Maldives issued a statement on Sunday clarifying their stance on Minister Shiuna's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshwadeep visit. The Maldives government which saw a sudden surge in cancellations in tourists from India, said that they would not hesitate to take action against those who make such “derogatory remarks".

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks." the statement read.

Maldives minister's derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.

The post by Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured the pictures of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. The Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, referred to the Indian prime minister as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

Reactions from the island nation's political leaders emerged after PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, which Indian media touted as an alternative for Indian's visiting Maldives.

Further, Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, mocked the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether India's Union Territory can match the services provided by Maldives.

Rameez wrote on X, “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Indians cancel Maldives

More than 8,000 hotel bookings, as well as 2,500 flight tickets, have been cancelled after a Maldivian minister reportedly abused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various social media posts claim.

PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

India-Maldives relation

In December last year, the Maldives said it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India, a Maldives-based news website, The Press, reported.

The removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

