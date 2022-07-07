Incessant rains since Monday have been a cause of major inconvenience for the Mumbaikars. Due to the massive traffic, the maximum city has been practically paralyzed. Amid this, a video has gone viral that shows a man chilling in the middle of the road in a waterlogged locality. Reacting to it, netizens say, feels like “Maldives in Malad".

The video that is doing rounds on social media shows a man nonchalantly lying on the waterlogged road as passing buses and cars splash water on him. However, the date and the place where the incident is yet to be confirmed.

“Thank you BMC for making this man feel Maldives in Malad," read the caption.

Thanks BMC for turning Malad into Maldives 🙃 pic.twitter.com/mxUp8nLz6q — Azhar.BankFD (@zhr_jafri) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10th July. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till July 9 and on Orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on Red alert on July 8.

The new alert by IMD indicates heavy rainfall in few places and extremely heavy rains too at isolated places. In the past 24 hours, South Mumbai received 82 mm, Santacruz 1051.1 mm, and Colaba 953.2 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to keep all beaches only for four hours. In a recent directive, it said, in the wake of heavy rainfall & keeping in mind the drowning incidents, all the beaches in Mumbai shall be opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only.

Mumbai: In the wake of heavy rainfall & keeping in mind the drowning incidents, all the beaches in Mumbai shall be opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

The capital city and several other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening due to the downpour.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.