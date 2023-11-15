‘Maldives is too small to be…’: President-elect Mohamed Muizzu says Chinese troops will not replace Indians
Mohamed Muizzu, the president-elect of the Maldives, plans to remove Indian troops from the country but does not want to replace them with Chinese forces, saying he wants to avoid geopolitical rivalry.
The Maldives's incoming president Mohamed Muizzu has vowed to expel Indian troops after taking office later this week, but told AFP he does not want to redraw regional balance by bringing in Chinese forces instead.
