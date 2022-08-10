Maldives island had a dream job offer. Free stay for an entire year

Books plus beach plus money plus luxury, if this combination ticks the checklist of your dream job, then here it is. A luxury resort, Soneva Fushi, on the Kunfunadhoo Island of Baa Atol in the Maldives was looking for someone to run its bookshop. Named as the “The Barefoot Bookseller", the job role not includes only to work in the book but also live in the resort for an entire year.