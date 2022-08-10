Maldives island had a dream job offer. Free stay for an entire year

Maldives island had a dream job offer. Free stay for an entire year2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Maldives recently had a dream job that would have fascinated all the book lovers.
Books plus beach plus money plus luxury, if this combination ticks the checklist of your dream job, then here it is. A luxury resort, Soneva Fushi, on the Kunfunadhoo Island of Baa Atol in the Maldives was looking for someone to run its bookshop. Named as the “The Barefoot Bookseller", the job role not includes only to work in the book but also live in the resort for an entire year.
Interestingly, the Kunfunadhoo island has a rule of of ‘no shows, no news’, even reading a newspaper is frowned upon. Soneva Fushi is a natural treasure nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and one of the largest islands in the Maldives.
According to TimeOut, the company was offering a package of $750 per month. The selected candidate will join the Soneva Fushi team in early October for a twelve-month placement role.
“The Barefoot Bookseller has become an integral part of the Soneva guest experience, providing much, much more than reading recommendations," Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and CEO of Soneva said.
In 2018, Ultimate Library teamed up with luxury resort, Soneva Fushi to bring the first-ever pop-up bookshop to the Maldives.
The bookshop was created to reflect the stunning natural environment and intelligent luxury that Soneva Fushi provides.
"While most of us find that holidays are the only opportunity we get to read for pleasure, finding the perfect book that enhances your destination and opens your mind can be a challenge. Previous Barefoot Booksellers have provided guests with unforgettable literary experiences from writer’s workshops to personal reading consultations. We are interested to see what new ideas you can bring to the role!, the website reads.
As per the website, apart from excellent excellent written and verbal English skills, the ideal candidate should also be a team player with a passion for books and the ability to engage with guests of all ages.
Activities, duties & responsibilities of the Barefoot Bookseller:
Day-to-day running of the bookshop including sales management, engaging with guests
Stock management and reporting back on sales and stock updates.
Hosting creative writing classes, bibliotherapy, tutoring experiences, literary lectures for Soneva guests for the age group of 9-18.
Running the Barefoot Bookseller social media presence, including Instagram and writing monthly blog posts. Candidates also have to create entertaining and informative newsletters.
The job role also includes liaising with Ultimate Library & Soneva marketing teams on potential events and collaborations.
Required Skills & Experience:
Excellent written and verbal English skills, love of reading, experience in writing blogs or newsletters.
Candidates with in-depth knowledge of both classical and modern literature.
Experience in bookselling/publishing is essential
Strong knowledge of running social media pages
Team player and self-starter with a sense of fun and creativity.
