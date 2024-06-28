Maldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali suspended for ‘black magic’ on President Muizzu

Maldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem was suspended for allegedly performing 'black magic' on President Mohamed Muizzu. Saleem, the state minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Energy, was arrested with two siblings.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published10:17 AM IST
Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu. (AFP)
Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu. (AFP)

Maldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem was suspended after being arrested along with her two siblings on charges of performing “black magic” on President Mohamed Muizzu, said local media reports.

Saleem is the state minister for Environment, Climate Change and Energy in Maldives. On June 23, Shamnaz, along with two other suspects, were arrested and remanded in custody for seven days.

According to Maldives-based Sun, Shamnaz, once listed as a political appointee on the Environment Ministry's website, has been moved to the list of former political appointees, according to Maldives-based Sun.

“Police were investigating a case involving Shamnaz and two other individuals,” Chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan, told Sun.

Also Read | Black magic on Maldives President Muizzu? Climate minister arrested

Notably, the Maldives government has yet to make an official statement on this situation. Shamnaz previously served as a member of the Male City Council with President Muizzu when he was the city's mayor.

After Muizzu's election to President's office last year, Shamnaz resigned from the council, was appointed state minister at Muliaage, and later transferred to the Environment Ministry.

Her role is vital in a nation facing the brunt of the climate crisis. UN environmental experts warn that rising sea levels could make it nearly uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Also Read | ’God willing, the strong ties…’: Maldives President Muizzu on first India trip

Maldives' black magic history

In April 2023, a 62-year-old woman on Manadhoo was fatally stabbed by three neighbours who accused her of practising black magic, as reported by the Mihaaru news website. After an extensive investigation, police stated they found no evidence to support the claim that the victim was involved in sorcery.

In a separate incident in 2012, during a crackdown on an opposition political rally, police claimed the organizers threw a "cursed rooster" at officers raiding their offices.

Sorcery is not a criminal offence under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives. However, under Islamic law, it does carry a six-month jail sentence. People across the archipelago widely practice traditional ceremonies, believing they can win favours and curse opponents.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldMaldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali suspended for ‘black magic’ on President Muizzu

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

374.45
05:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
8.8 (2.41%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
05:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
0.5 (0.16%)

State Bank Of India

859.40
05:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
15.25 (1.81%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.45
05:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2.85 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

360 One Wam

1,024.00
05:09 AM | 28 JUN 2024
90.4 (9.68%)

Aegis Logis

904.20
05:09 AM | 28 JUN 2024
50.5 (5.92%)

Steel Authority Of India

151.10
05:09 AM | 28 JUN 2024
8.2 (5.74%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,585.85
05:09 AM | 28 JUN 2024
83.3 (5.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue