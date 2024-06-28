Maldives Minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem was suspended for allegedly performing 'black magic' on President Mohamed Muizzu. Saleem, the state minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Energy, was arrested with two siblings.

"Police were investigating a case involving Shamnaz and two other individuals," Chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan, told Sun.

Notably, the Maldives government has yet to make an official statement on this situation. Shamnaz previously served as a member of the Male City Council with President Muizzu when he was the city's mayor.

After Muizzu's election to President's office last year, Shamnaz resigned from the council, was appointed state minister at Muliaage, and later transferred to the Environment Ministry.

Her role is vital in a nation facing the brunt of the climate crisis. UN environmental experts warn that rising sea levels could make it nearly uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Maldives' black magic history In April 2023, a 62-year-old woman on Manadhoo was fatally stabbed by three neighbours who accused her of practising black magic, as reported by the Mihaaru news website. After an extensive investigation, police stated they found no evidence to support the claim that the victim was involved in sorcery.

In a separate incident in 2012, during a crackdown on an opposition political rally, police claimed the organizers threw a "cursed rooster" at officers raiding their offices.

Sorcery is not a criminal offence under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives. However, under Islamic law, it does carry a six-month jail sentence. People across the archipelago widely practice traditional ceremonies, believing they can win favours and curse opponents.

