Maldives ministers resign after ’derogatory’ comments against PM Modi ahead of Mohamed Muizzu’s possible visit to India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, dubbed as pro-China, had suspended the three ministers in January for their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Livemint (with inputs from AFP)
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28 in UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28 in UAE(PTI)

Two Maldivian ministers resigned Tuesday, the government said, months after they were suspended for allegedly using "derogatory remarks" against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, dubbed as pro-China, had suspended the three ministers in January for their remarks. One of them had reportedly called PM Modi a "clown". A government official was quoted by AFP as saying that both had resigned citing "personal reasons".

Official sources told the news agency that the resignations came ahead of a potential visit by Muizzu to New Delhi. Last month, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had visited the archipelago nation for the first time since Male expelled Indian troops in May.

The now ex-ministers had criticised Modi on social media, sparking angry protests from Indian celebrities who called for a tourism boycott, the mainstay of the nation's economy.

There was no immediate word on a third minister, who was also suspended in January.

Maldives Vs Lakshadweep

In January this year, the India-Maldives diplomatic ties hit a roadblock when several Maldivian leaders lashed out at PM Modi for promoting Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The move was seen by Maldivian leaders and MPs as a way to lure Indian tourists away from Maldives, and encouraging them to visit Lakshadweep instead.

PM Modi had posted photographs of himself snorkelling, and suggested the islands should be on the must-visit list of any adventure-seeking tourist.

Known as a luxury holiday destination, Maldives became a geopolitical hotspot, with New Delhi suspicious of Beijing's influence in Male. India's government has traditionally considered the Maldives, home to around half a million people, within its sphere of influence.

Global east-west shipping lanes pass the nation's chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands, stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator.

Maldivian President Muizzu to visit India ‘very soon’

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will travel to India on an official visit "very soon", his spokesperson said on Tuesday. Heena Waleed, the chief spokesperson at the President's Office, announced Muizzu's visit on a day when two junior ministers, suspended in January for derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi - resigned from the government.

"The President is scheduled to visit India very soon. As you are aware, such trips are scheduled for a time of maximum convenience to leaders of the two countries. Discussions regarding this are in progress,” she said during a press conference.

Muizzu travelled to India to attend PM Modi's inauguration in June, but has not made a solo official visit. Since coming to power, Muizzu has toned down his anti-Indian rhetoric and said he would not upend the regional balance by replacing Indian forces with Chinese troops.

(With inputs from AFP, PTI)

 

