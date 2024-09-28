President Mohamed Muizzu expressed regret over a former minister's derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing no one should make such comments. He denied having an 'India Out' agenda and plans to visit India soon to strengthen bilateral relations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu denied the "India Out" agenda and condemned the derogatory remarks made by former ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report by Maldivian media outlet adhadhu, Muizzu made his remarks on Thursday during a question-and-answer session at Princeton University’s “Dean’s Leadership Series" in the US.

Muizzu said, "Nobody should say such things," marking his first public response to the controversial statements that weakened relations between the two countries. "I took action against it," he added, referring to the ministers's comments on social media, as reported by the Maldivian news portal adhadhu.

Earlier on September 11, two Maldivian ministers resigned, the government said, months after they were suspended for allegedly using “derogatory remarks" against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The now ex-ministers had criticised Modi on social media, sparking angry protests from Indian celebrities who called for a tourism boycott, the mainstay of the nation's economy.

The report further stated that Muizzu denied having an “India Out" agenda and emphasized that the Maldives has a “serious problem" with the presence of foreign military forces on its territory, the report added.

‘Visiting India as soon as possible’ Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said he plans to visit India as soon as possible. ANI reported that he also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI on sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Notably, if happens, it will be Muizzu's second visit to India, after first making the visit in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on September 20, India extended budgetary support to the Maldives government in the form of a rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill for another year on the Maldivian government's request, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said.

“At the request of the Maldivian government, the State Bank of India (SBI) has subscribed the USD 50 million government Treasury Bills (T-bills) issued by the Ministry of Finance of the Maldives for a period of one more year upon the maturity of the previous subscription on September 19," the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said in a press release.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India. Still, Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China after coming to office earlier this year.

The Mohamed Muizzu government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties between the two nations soured, leading to a diplomatic row.

After the Muizzu government officially requested the withdrawal of Indian troops, India established a High-Level Core Group to address the issue, completing the withdrawal in May. However, tensions escalated when three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi regarding his Lakshadweep visit.

This led to a diplomatic dispute, prompting New Delhi to summon the Maldivian envoy and lodge a formal protest. The deputy ministers were suspended with pay.

Data from the Maldives Tourism Ministry revealed a 33 percent drop in Indian tourist arrivals this year compared to last. In August, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Maldives, where he and his counterpart, Moosa Zameer, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects and exchanged MoUs.

Earlier this year, President Muizzu thanked India for its support in easing the Maldives' debt repayment and expressed hopes for stronger ties, including a potential free trade agreement.