 Maldives news: Opposition MPs engage in fight during parliamentary proceedings, video goes viral | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ News / World/  Maldives news: Opposition MPs engage in fight during parliamentary proceedings, video goes viral
Back Back

Maldives news: Opposition MPs engage in fight during parliamentary proceedings, video goes viral

 Livemint

As per details, a key vote on parliamentary approval for President Mohamed Muizzu government was scheduled for today, but a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen which went viral on social media.

Maldives's MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem fight inside the parliament. (Screengrab) (X/@AdhadhuMV)Premium
Maldives's MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem fight inside the parliament. (Screengrab) (X/@AdhadhuMV)

The Maldives Parliament on 28 January witnessed violence when President Mohamed Muizzu-led government MPs disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, reported online news outlet Adhadhu.

As per details, a key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for today, but a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen which went viral on social media.

According to Adhadhu, one video showcased Shaheem gripping Isa's leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair.

ALSO READ: Maldives President Muizzu mentions ‘centuries of friendship’ with India; wishes Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Republic Day 2024

Apart from this, the footage also shows other members pushing Shaheem out of the area. The local media reported that a member of parliament was brought to an ambulance after suffering injuries.

The ministers' approval was slated for 1.30 pm, but several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session.

The demonstrating PNC members said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament o quit.

According to the Adhadhu report, the ruling coalition parties, the PNC, and the PPP released a statement portraying the ministers' refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services.

However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorized.

He criticized the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible.

The two opposition parties in the Maldives had recently come out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labeling the shift in foreign policy – from India to China – as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

Through the statement, the opposition parties affirmed their belief that 'alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country'.

Further, the Opposition underscored that 'stability and security in the Indian Ocean are vital to the stability and security of the Maldives'.

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasized the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability 'to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done'.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Jan 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App