The Maldives Parliament on 28 January witnessed violence when President Mohamed Muizzu-led government MPs disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, reported online news outlet Adhadhu.

As per details, a key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for today, but a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen which went viral on social media. According to Adhadhu, one video showcased Shaheem gripping Isa's leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair. ALSO READ: Maldives President Muizzu mentions ‘centuries of friendship’ with India; wishes Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Republic Day 2024 Apart from this, the footage also shows other members pushing Shaheem out of the area. The local media reported that a member of parliament was brought to an ambulance after suffering injuries.

The ministers' approval was slated for 1.30 pm, but several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session.

The demonstrating PNC members said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament o quit.

According to the Adhadhu report, the ruling coalition parties, the PNC, and the PPP released a statement portraying the ministers' refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services.

However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorized.

He criticized the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible.

The two opposition parties in the Maldives had recently come out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labeling the shift in foreign policy – from India to China – as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

Through the statement, the opposition parties affirmed their belief that 'alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country'.

Further, the Opposition underscored that 'stability and security in the Indian Ocean are vital to the stability and security of the Maldives'.

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasized the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability 'to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done'.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!