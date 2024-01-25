Maldives Opposition parties flag Mohamed Muizzu government's ‘anti-India’ pivot: ‘Long-standing ally will be…’
Maldives' two main opposition parties express concern with President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance, calling India the most long-standing ally. They also flagged lack of transparency in financial status, foreign agreements, and media censorship.
India-Maldives Row: In the latest flare up of the diplomatic row between India and Maldives, the island nation's two Opposition parties have expressed grave concern with President Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India- stance. Two main opposition parties in Maldives called India as the “most long-standing ally".