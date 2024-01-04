Maldives President asks India to respect democratic will, withdraw military: Report
President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizz has asked the Indian government to withdraw the military from the island nation to protect its democracy. According to a report by Times of India, Muizzu said that if India did not withdraw its forces it would amount to disregarding the "democratic will" of the Maldivian people and jeopardizing the future of the democracy.