Business News/ News / World/  Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accused of corruption ahead of polls, Opposition seeks impeachment
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accused of corruption ahead of polls, Opposition seeks impeachment

Maldives President Mahamed Muizzu faces corruption allegations ahead of key parliamentary election, with leaked report citing 'financial irregularities' in 2018. Opposition demands impeachment and investigation.

Maldives President Mahamed Muizzu has been accused of corruption mere days before the crucial parliamentary election. A leaked report claims that the senior politician was involved in numerous ‘financial irregularities’ in 2018. Opposition leaders have since called for his impeachment and sought a probe.

 

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 04:31 PM IST
