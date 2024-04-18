Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accused of corruption ahead of polls, Opposition seeks impeachment
Maldives President Mahamed Muizzu has been accused of corruption mere days before the crucial parliamentary election. A leaked report claims that the senior politician was involved in numerous ‘financial irregularities’ in 2018. Opposition leaders have since called for his impeachment and sought a probe.